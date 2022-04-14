ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

Gonzales sets annual Jim Price Spring Cleanup

By BETTY COHN, Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales Inquirer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s spring in Gonzales, and time to get into spring activities; the time change; the Easter Bunny coming to town, and welcome those April showers. Everyone knows what that means — spring cleaning time has arrived. The City of Gonzales has announced the date for the annual...

gonzalesinquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
American News

Brown County spring residential cleanup begins April 22

Fees for items dropped off at the Brown County Landfill are waived during the cleanup, although there are limits and exceptions. Brown County commissioners approved the request to waive fees during their Tuesday meeting. No more than four car or pickup tires can be dropped off per load. Fees will not be waived for business and commercial drop-offs, mobile homes or waste from large demolition projects.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
WOLF

Poconos spring cleanup set for April 23rd; volunteers needed

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — This year's bi-annual 'Pick Up the Poconos Spring Cleanup' is scheduled for April 23rd, the day after Earth Day. It will take place from 10:30 AM until 3:30 PM. They are looking for numerous volunteers throughout Monroe, Carbon, Wayne, and Pike counties to pick up trash and litter that has accumulated along area roadways in both the townships and boroughs.
STROUDSBURG, PA
5NEWS

Fayetteville to host spring cleanups this April

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Volunteers are needed for the City of Fayetteville's annual spring cleanup events. This April, volunteers will have the chance to celebrate the outdoors by helping clean up around the city. The first cleanup event is on Saturday, April 16 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Lake...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Gonzales, TX
City
Spring, TX
Gonzales, TX
Government
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
MySanAntonio

Here's why the Hermann Sons window is boarded up

For a few weeks, one of the stained glass windows at the San Antonio Hermann Sons Home Association (HSHA) building has been replaced by wooden boards. The association tells MySA the look is only temporary as the 84-year-old glass gets an update and repairs. HSHA Board President Lori Todd tells...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Jim Price Spring Cleanup#Gonzaleans#Price
KRIS 6 News

Prime Time Corpus Christi closed Friday morning

Prime Time Corpus Christi announced it will temporarily close its doors just days before the Nueces County Commissioners meet to gather input on game rooms in the county. "Prime Time will be closed starting Friday, April 15th until further notice," Prime Time Corpus Christi posted on its Facebook page Friday morning. "We will wait and see what the city decides for the future of game rooms on Wednesday, April 20th. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Please spread the word, we would hate to have people from out of town drive to play while we're closed."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Current Publishing

Carmel Cleanup Crew readies to plant at least 1K trees this spring

Miles Nelson had a specific purpose for creating the Carmel Cleanup Crew in 2019 with his two children, Noah and Olivia. “The idea behind it was to give them an opportunity to make a positive contribution to the environment and to help fight global warming,” Nelson said. “We would go around picking up trash on the streets of Carmel. We decided we probably need to do something that would have a greater impact.”
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Montclair Local

Alonzo F. Bonsal Preserve annual cleanup will be Saturday, March 26

The 21st annual cleanup of the Alonzo F. Bonsal Preserve will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Participants are asked to enter the preserve at its Riverview Drive entrance and dress for a cleanup. Gloves, bags and waders will be provided. Participants also are asked to bring shovels, spades and wheelbarrows to do planting.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WTGS

Organizations across the city volunteer for spring Savannah Cleanup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Community-based organizations around Savannah were out picking up trash off the streets Saturday for the biannual Great Savannah Cleanup. Keep Savannah Beautiful, part of the city's Sanitation Department hosts the cleanup to unite people around the city for a common goal. Executive Director Carliss Bates...
SAVANNAH, GA
Record-Courier

Spring cleanup is April 30 in Ravenna Township

Ravenna Township will host its annual spring cleanup drop off from 8 a.m. to noon on April 30 The drop-off location will be behind the Township Garage, 6115 Spring St. People are encouraged to bring as many items as they would like to the multiple dumpsters. The township recommends everyone enter off Short Street and exit onto Spring Street for an easier traffic flow.
RAVENNA, OH
Calhoun County Journal

Alabama PALS Spring Cleanup for Calhoun County

Alabama PALS strives to create, maintain and implement statewide anti-litter programs which impact Alabama cities, counties, communities and schools.&nbsp;Alabama PALS assists Alabama cities, counties, schools and communities by offering programs that address litter prevention, cleanup and litter control. Available to all Alabamians, the programs cost nothing, and all support materials are provided through the PALS office. Some of their programs include the following: Adopt-A-Mile, Adopt-A-Stream, Adopt-An-Area, Annual Coastal & Spring Cleanups, and the Clean Campus Program. They also hold an Annual Governor’s Awards each year in November to recognize those who give their time, talents and resources to work with PALs to create a cleaner state. The Governor’s Awards honor individuals and groups in the following categories: Media, Adopt-A-Mile, Special Category, County Commission Award, City, County, Law Enforcement, Judicial, Litter Education, Business and Industry, Honda Manufacturing “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” Award and the Vulcan Volunteer of the Year Award. They also recognize the schools that have gone above and beyond through our Clean Campus Awards for schools and students. Individuals and businesses may become a member of PALS through our website or by calling (334) 263-7737. Sponsorship information is also available at www.alpals.org.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Oak Ridger

Obed Volunteer River Cleanup set for March 26

Join in on Saturday, March 26, as Obed Wild and Scenic River partners with Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, based in Oak Ridge, and the East Tennessee Whitewater Club to host the annual volunteer river-based cleanup. The stream section to be paddled will be determined based on river flow levels...
OAK RIDGE, TN
ABC6.com

Annual Woonasquatucket River spring herring count set to kick off

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is gearing up once again for their yearly effort to count herring in the river as they swim upstream to spawn. Alicia Lehrer is the Executive Director of the watershed council. Lehrer says, “Herring are fish that live in the...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy