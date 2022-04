Golf can be fickle, even for the greatest players in the game. Consider the model of consistency known as Dustin Johnson. Between 2008 and 2020, DJ had at least one win on the PGA Tour in 12 of 13 calendar years, missing out only in 2014. He started 2021 as the top-ranked player in the world (Dustin’s cumulative total of weeks ranked No. 1 is 135, third all time behind Tiger Woods and Greg Norman) and finished the season ranked third, completing another fine campaign that included a victory in Saudi Arabia (then a European Tour event) and eight top 10s. And yet he failed to win on the PGA Tour.

GOLF ・ 20 HOURS AGO