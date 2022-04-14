ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Jumping on the scorer’s table, taking off your shirt… You’ve never really won before, and number 2 you ain’t gonna win” Stephen A. Smith’s brutally honest take on Patrick Beverley’s wild celebrations

By Kunal Chawda
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Timberwolves’ play-in win was celebrated widely at the Target Center. Patrick Beverley, who was leading the pact of wild celebrations was recently criticised by Stephen A Smith for bit of over enthusiasm, perhaps in the early stages of the postseason. Minnesota Timberwolves advance to the playoffs at...

Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend Posts Pics On Instagram After Timberwolves Beat Clippers, Congratulating Her Boyfriend For Making The NBA Playoffs

Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
Patrick Beverley fined by NBA for postgame behavior

Patrick Beverley went absolutely wild after his Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers in their play-in game on Tuesday night, and that behavior is now costing him. The NBA announced Thursday they have fined Beverley $30,000 for his inappropriate statements, “including the egregious use of profanity.”. What kind of...
Klay sheds light on heated Game 1 exchange with Gordon

Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
