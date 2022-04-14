“Jumping on the scorer’s table, taking off your shirt… You’ve never really won before, and number 2 you ain’t gonna win” Stephen A. Smith’s brutally honest take on Patrick Beverley’s wild celebrations
Minnesota Timberwolves’ play-in win was celebrated widely at the Target Center. Patrick Beverley, who was leading the pact of wild celebrations was recently criticised by Stephen A Smith for bit of over enthusiasm, perhaps in the early stages of the postseason. Minnesota Timberwolves advance to the playoffs at...firstsportz.com
Comments / 0