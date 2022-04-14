ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

As Ky. EMT waits for a liver, fellow responders rally around him

FireRescue1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highview Fire Department EMT Sean Colyer needs a liver, and fellow first responders and community members have been raising funds in a show of support, WDRB reported. Colyer’s symptoms began roughly a month after he responded to a fire in 2015. He was a volunteer...

www.firerescue1.com

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Community rallies around Cockrill's Country Critters after fire

AUSTIN, Ark. — The sun was shining in Lonoke County on Saturday and Janice Cockrill-Griffin was taking it all in. "It does feel good, it's truly, I mean it's a blessing from God," Cockrill-Griffin, owner of Cockrill's Country Critters, said. "It's been a very humbling and rewarding experience to be able to let them help."
AUSTIN, AR
WVNS

Shady Spring rallies around family battling cancer

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring High School Boy’s basketball team took a trip to Charleston to compete in the WVSSAC state basketball tournament on Monday, March 14, 2022. However, the team had more to play for than just a trophy this year. Shady Spring player Cameron Manns prepared for a trip to […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt#Liver#Police#Charity#Highview Fire Department#Wdrb#Ge#Whas 11#Highland
FireRescue1

Fire Policies

Policies are the foundation for all operations in the fire service. From apparatus backing to anti-retaliation, policies set expectations, provide guidance, and protect firefighters and fire departments. This section highlights how fire department policies play out in the real world, while also connecting you with best practices for drafting, updating and ensuring accountability with policies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FireRescue1

Fire Chief

The news items, feature articles, videos and more you find here are selected specifically with fire chiefs and senior officers in mind. This content will give those who are charged with running a fire department the tools, information and insight they need to excel as leaders and managers. Whether it is managing fleets, budgets, labor issues or politicians, you can rely on Fire Chief to help you succeed. Sign up for Fire Chief-focused newsletters here.
LARKSVILLE, PA
FireRescue1

Video: ‘Keen-eyed firefighter’ spots car on Calif. cliff after dad, son fell 400+ feet

COULTERVILLE, Calif. — A California firefighter was driving on state Highway 49 and noticed a downed road marker, so he stopped to investigate. The “keen-eyed firefighter” with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spotted a car stranded on an embankment off the highway where a father and son were stuck, deputies with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.
COULTERVILLE, CA
FireRescue1

Recruitment and Retention

Recruitment and retention is one of the most critical topics in the fire service, particularly the volunteer fire service, which has long been seeking to attract and maintain members. The recruitment and retention resource page provides critical content to help fire departments manage their personnel, from articles that inform prospective members are life as a volunteer to podcasts about recruitment best practices to new techniques being used to encourage new members, and so much more.
JOBS
FireRescue1

Pierce to display 14 fire trucks, including 2 electric apparatus, at FDIC

APPLETON, Wis. — Pierce Manufacturing Inc. will present a variety of fire apparatus and technology at FDIC later this month. A big focus will be North America’s first-in-service and fully U.S.-manufactured electric fire truck – the Pierce Volterra Pumper. Pierce’s display will be in the north end...
MADISON, WI
FireRescue1

Ariz. fire districts raise alarm on money woes

MESA, Ariz. — Hikers, boaters, horseback riders and even BASE jumpers get into dangerous situations in the national forest just outside Mesa and just like in the city, emergency responders rush to the scene to help. While the EMTs who fish people off ledges and shock hearts in the...
ARIZONA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando leaders share Ramadan meal with Muslim community

ORLANDO, Fla. — Muslims all across the world are currently fasting for the holy month of Ramadan. This means no water or food from sunup until sundown. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city commissioners joined the community for the fifth annual Iftar dinner this week. The event was...
ORLANDO, FL
WKYT 27

‘Always a smile:’ Georgetown community remembering Lane Franklin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people are remembering Lane Franklin for his presence as a ticket seller at UK games. But in the Georgetown community, they’re remembering him for his smile and his infectious personality. Tipsy Cow Bar founder Scottie Williams met Lane Franklin in the same way that...
GEORGETOWN, KY
FireRescue1

Under new law, N.Y. FDs can bill for ambulance services

ALBANY, N.Y. — As part of the $220 billion state budget signed into law over the weekend by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, fire departments can now be reimbursed for providing ambulance service and transportation under the new EMS Cost Recovery Act, WWNY reported. Local EMS and fire leaders...
ALBANY, NY
FireRescue1

Thousands of dollars raised to benefit injured N.C. FF

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Thousands of dollars have been raised to benefit an Allenton firefighter who was struck by a vehicle while on duty in March. Support has been shown from county residents for Paul Hayes, an assistant fire chief, who is recovering from being struck by a vehicle on March 17, said Allenton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Taylor, who also serves as a Robeson County commissioner.
LUMBERTON, NC
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy