Norman, OK

OU to award honorary degrees

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 2 days ago

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma will award honorary degrees to five individuals in recognition of their achievements and generous service to others. According to a release, those to be honored during commencement ceremonies May 13 include:. • James J. Mulva of De Pere, Wisconsin, a successful...

Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: Remembering Michael F. Price

Michael F. Price, OU benefactor and business college namesake, dies at 70 after lengthy illness. Michael F. Price, a 1973 OU business administration graduate and successful investor, died Sunday, March 13. Price, 70, died peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness, according to Bloomberg. OU President Joseph Harroz said in a release that Price was an extraordinary friend and benefactor, and his generosity transformed OU at the College of Business and across campus. Price made a historic $18 million gift to the College of Business Administration in 1997, which led to the OU Board of Regents naming the college after him. The gift was the largest single gift to a public university and higher education institution in Oklahoma at the time.
The Associated Press

Lauro Cavazos, first Latino Cabinet member, dies

Lauro F. Cavazos Jr., a Texas ranch foreman’s son who rose to become the first Latino to serve in a presidential Cabinet as U.S. Secretary of Education during the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, has died. His death at his Massachusetts home Tuesday was confirmed by...
