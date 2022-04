*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend told me she was getting married, I felt sick. I didn't want to throw her a bachelorette party or be part of the wedding. It felt like a monumental betrayal. I know it sounds selfish, but I just couldn't help it. I was so angry and hurt that she was getting married and leaving me behind.

28 DAYS AGO