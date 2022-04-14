ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Collins still unlikely to play on Friday

 2 days ago
Getting this kind of performance from Hunter would go a long way for the Hawks on Friday night in Cleveland. Cavs All-Star center Jarrett Allen could be back from a finger injury. John Collins is still unlikely to play for the Hawks on Friday, a source told The Athletic on Tuesday afternoon. If Allen is back and performing at the level he was before his finger injury, Cleveland is a different team. The Cavs’ frontcourt defense with Allen and rookie Evan Mobley was fearsome when they were on the court together.

Source: Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hawks say Sixth Man Award contender Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday’s play-in game at Cleveland while John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) remains out.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:

Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable.

John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.

Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:

Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable.

John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.

Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM

Chris Vivlamore @

John Collins will be OUT for the Hawks’ play-in game at the Cavaliers on Friday. – 4:55 PM

Chris Vivlamore @

No official word on the status of John Collins. He played 4-on-4 today. – 12:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that John Collins did some 4-on-4 work today. – 12:14 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

No real update from Nate McMillan on John Collins.

Still doing a little movement, still able to do 4-on-4. – 12:12 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:

John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.

Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:11 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:

John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.

Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:05 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:

John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.

Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

I asked Nate McMillan for an update on John Collins.

He said JC played 4-on-4 during the road trip & has “been moving a lot more.”

When I asked if he’ll be able to suit up vs. Charlotte, McMillan said “we’ll see tomorrow.” – 12:58 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that John Collins played some 4-on-4 on the last road trip. Said they’ll take a wait-and-see approach but they’ll have to prepare as if he isn’t going to play until he’s ready. – 12:57 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Tough to see from far away but John Collins has a small wrap on his right ring finger. pic.twitter.com/4DhigZkS7p12:44 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Here’s a look at John Collins getting some shots up after practice: pic.twitter.com/Bt57aUWMNt12:34 PM

Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / April 14, 2022

Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said John Collins has played 4-on-4. He said “we’ll see” when it comes to him possibly playing tomorrow. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / April 12, 2022

I asked Collins once he got off the court if he could return this coming week for the Play-In Tournament. Collins told The Athletic that he’s “still not sure yet.” Looking at it optimistically, at least it wasn’t a flat-out no. Realistically, even if his foot is 100 percent, it’s still hard to imagine him being effective if his finger is still covered. -via The Athletic / April 11, 2022

