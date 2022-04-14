Susan E. Petersen, 74, Lawrence, Kansas

Susan Frances Meehan, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri. Susan was born the daughter of Holly William and Ilene Josephine (Phillips) Mitchell on March 6, 1936, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1953 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to Francis James “Jim” Meehan on November 5, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 13, 1991. Susan worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell for 25 years. She was a member of the Chillicothe United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Susan was also a member of the Vern R. Glick Ladies Auxiliary Unit #25 for 50 years, the Pioneer Southwestern Bell, and Hedrick Medical Center Auxiliary for over 25 years, and the Democratic Club. She served as a volunteer at Threads, R.S.V.P. – 55 & Go for 26 years, and as a Good Democratic Livingston County Election Judge.

