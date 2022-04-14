Correction: California-Electric Vehicles story

The Biden administration is planning to allow a gasoline blend that includes 15% ethanol to continue to be sold into summer, senior administration officials announced Tuesday.The 15% mix, known as E15 gasoline, is usually banned for sale from June 1 to September 15, peak travel months, because it is more volatile in the heat and there is some concern that it contributes to smog, though renewable fuel advocates claim this is untrue. Under current law, gas stations may sell a 10% ethanol blend year round. The Environmental Protection Agency intends to issue a national emergency waiver to change that for...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO