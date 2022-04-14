Update: One female subject charged as an adult, other subjects as juveniles in LHS student alleged assault

BOSTON (CBS) – Two juveniles were arrested after a shooting earlier this month outside TechBoston Academy in Dorchester that injured a teacher and a student. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced the arrests. Because they are juveniles, the suspects’ names were not released. A 31-year-old teacher and a 17-year-old student were getting ready for a school event in the parking lot March 15 when someone opened fired from a car. Both were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. On Saturday, investigators announced two arrests have been made. “An event like this shakes a school community—and the larger community—to its core. But in talking to students and staff at TechBoston I came away convinced of their strength and resiliency,” Hayden said in a statement. “Now, thanks to superb work by Boston Police, the Office of Safety Services, and prosecutors from my office, they can gather again knowing that those responsible for this reckless act are in custody and will be held accountable. The fact that both defendants are juveniles makes this incident all the more sad and makes us all the more resolved to target the flow of guns onto our streets.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 DAYS AGO