ROCKWALL, TX – March 22, 2022 — On March 19, the Rockwall Texans Youth Sports Cheerleading Program teamed up with the Rockwall-Heath High School Cheerleaders to offer a free Mini-Cheer Camp that also doubled as a clothing drive to benefit Women In Need. Through the help of camp participants, the cheerleading program collected several hundreds of women and children clothing items that will be donated to My Sister’s Closet, a local resale shop affiliated with Women In Need, Inc.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO