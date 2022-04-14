ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

NJ teacher’s ‘heroic’ rescue of student choking on bottle cap caught on video: ‘I just went into action’

By Ann Schmidt
foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago

A teacher in New Jersey is being hailed a hero after she saved the life of one of her students. Janiece Jenkins, a third grade teacher at East Orange Community Charter School, jumped into action Wednesday morning when her student, 9-year-old Robert Stonaker, started choking on a water bottle cap while...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

