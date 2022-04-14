ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board To Review Complaint Over Charlotte Police Gunpoint Detainment Of Black Teacher Wrongly Suspected Of Stabbing

Cover picture for the articleCharlottes’ Citizens Review Board plans to meet in May to review a controversial police detainment case after voting unanimously last week to investigate the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s decision not to punish the officers, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday (April 13.) The 2021 case involves officers confronting at...

