Meet Luka, the Minnesota Zoo's new Amur tiger

Christine Schuster

The Minnesota Zoo welcomed a new 16-month-old Amur tiger named Luka.

Luka joins the Minnesota Zoo from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. He's expected to be introduced to his public habitat this week.

Luka's arrival follows the unexpected death of the zoo's male Amur tiger, named Putin, last month.

“While this opportunity came about quicker than anticipated, it’s one that will benefit Luka, who was at an age where he was ready to separate from his mother, and one that will support the zoo’s dedication to tiger conservation by providing potential future breeding opportunities in the years ahead,” Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement.

The zoo is also home to an adult female Amur tiger, named Sundari.

There are believed to be fewer than 500 Amur tigers remaining in the wild, according to Dr. Seth Stapleton, the zoo's director of conservation.

In the Minnesota Zoo's 43-year history, more than 40 cubs have been birthed and millions of dollars have been raised for tiger conservation in partnership with the Phoenix Zoo, co-leader of the Tiger Conservation Campaign.