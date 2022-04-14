Subway Service Alerts: Brooklyn Heights and Nearby

Accused Brooklyn subway mass shooter Frank James allegedly travelled across multiple states with a trove of weapons before carrying out Tuesday’s terrorist attack, according to authorities.The Independent has pieced together a timeline of the events based on the criminal complaint against him, law enforcement statements, surveillance footage, eyewitness accounts and Mr James’ now-removed YouTube channel.20 March: Journey to New York beginsMr James left his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and began the journey to Philadelphia in a rental van.He chronicled his journey on his now-removed YouTube channel.In one video, he said he had stopped for the night in Fort Wayne,...
