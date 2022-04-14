ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway Service Alerts: Brooklyn Heights and Nearby

By Claude Scales
 2 days ago

Apart from the continued closure of the Clark Street 2/3 station, which we are told may be ending soon, and there being no late night R service, although N trains should be running normally there...

PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Chicago

Raccoon on tracks halts CTA Red Line subway service downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Red Line trains were delayed Wednesday when a raccoon got onto the tracks in the State Street subway section of the line downtown. At 11:30 a.m., the Chicago Transit Authority said southbound Red Line trains were halted near the Lake Street stop due to an animal on the tracks. Chicago Animal Care and Control said the animal was a female raccoon that gotten onto the tracks and had moved down a tunnel.Power was briefly cut at the Lake Street station to so Animal Care and Control could remove the animal.An Animal Care and Control officer was able to retrieve the raccoon. Because she was not sick, vicious, or injured, the raccoon was released in an unspecified green area nearby.Service was back to normal by mid-afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for 1120 St. Johns Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1120 St. Johns Place, a seven-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Greenberg Farrow and developed by Complete Development Inc., the structure yields 75 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 23 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $61,715 to $167,570.
BROOKLYN, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Brooklyn subway shooting: Everything we know about the attack

A suspect accused of opening fire inside a Brooklyn subway station during rush hour on Tuesday morning has been arrested after a 29-hour manhunt. Police responded to the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood at about 8.30am after receiving reports of smoke inside the station.At least 10 people sustained gunshots and more than a dozen others were wounded but none appeared to have life-threatening injuries, officials said at a press conference.Police announced the arrest of Frank R James on Wednesday afternoon amid mounting questions over how he was able to escape and remain on the run for...
The Independent

Brooklyn subway shooting: Timeline of terror attack, events leading up to it and capture of Frank James

Accused Brooklyn subway mass shooter Frank James allegedly travelled across multiple states with a trove of weapons before carrying out Tuesday’s terrorist attack, according to authorities.The Independent has pieced together a timeline of the events based on the criminal complaint against him, law enforcement statements, surveillance footage, eyewitness accounts and Mr James’ now-removed YouTube channel.20 March: Journey to New York beginsMr James left his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and began the journey to Philadelphia in a rental van.He chronicled his journey on his now-removed YouTube channel.In one video, he said he had stopped for the night in Fort Wayne,...
CBS New York

Caught on video: NYPD officers rescue woman from Central Park Reservoir

NEW YORK - Dramatic body camera video shows two NYPD officers rescuing a woman from the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park. In a video posted on Twitter, the NYPD says two officers with the Central Park precinct "observed a woman in distress" in the reservoir Tuesday at around 4:21 p.m."They quickly jumped into action and helped get her to safety," the NYPD wrote. The video shows an officer climbing over the reservoir's fence and removing some of his equipment before swimming out to the woman with a life vest. His partner doled out safety line from the shore. The officers were able to pull the woman to safety. 
