Real estate, car, tractors, and misc.

 2 days ago

4×4 TRACTOR – LAWN TRACTORS – BOAT – TRAILERS – TOOLS – HOUSEHOLD. Real Estate: 2 bedroom, one bath, vinyl sided ranch home with large kitchen & living room, full bath, newer mudroom addition, full partially finished basement w/ laundry area & ground level entrance, updated windows and roof, natural gas...

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
Cars, motorcycles, 4 wheelers, tools, and misc.

LOCATED IN FLUSHING, OHIO AT 397 E. HIGH STREET AT JONES AUCTION CENTER. FROM THE WEST TAKE EXIT 208 OFF I-70 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 149. FROM THE EAST TAKE EXIT 213 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 331. CARS * MOTORCYCLES * 4...
Seeking consignments for vehicles, tractors, trailers, and misc.

Currently seeking consignments: Vehicles, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equipment, Construction Equipment, Lawn Equipment, Side by Sides, Tools, Garage Articles and More. Contact us today to consign & be featured in our early advertising runs. Food will be provided by Suzie’s Concessions; bring a friend because we will be running multiple rings all day. Please do not drop items off prior to the scheduled intake days. Check our website for an updated consignment list and information.
This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skylark Sports Ultra-Rare Engine Option

This crazy classic car is the supercharged V8 racer that no one expected. In the 1950s, two competing cars constantly fought for the title of America's favorite luxury sedan/coupe. These vehicles came from manufacturers who had been at each other's throats for decades by that point and still reigns true to this day. We're talking about Ford and Chevy; more specifically, we're talking about the Fairlane and Impala. These two cars were direct competitors back in the day, and classic automotive enthusiasts still fight about it. You can get a piece of the action in this excellent condition 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skylark. This car has made great attributes both under the hood and inside the car but first, let's talk about the incredible exterior quality and how it's been maintained after all these years.
Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
Junkyard Find: 1985 Ford Escort GL Wagon

Remember the era, around the middle of the 2010s, when we were all supposed to desire a brown station wagon with a manual transmission (or mock those who liked brown wagons after it was cool)? Well, today’s Junkyard Find is just that!. If you’re going to be strict about...
2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.
Clever Telescoping Camper Mounts To Vans And Triples In Size

This cool camper might seem familiar to some Motor1.com readers. It's called the Beauer 3XC, and it's among the latest offerings from this niche camper manufacturer in France. It's also insanely practical, mounting to a van or truck with a compact design that expands to create a generous living area once parked.
The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
SCSA farm equipment, JD combine, dump truck, tractor, and misc.

We will sell by absolute auction located at 5546 Erhart Rd., Medina, OH 44256. Approx. 5-1/2 miles west of Medina on Smith Rd., then south 1 mile on Erhart to auction site. Off-road parking, weather permitting. Starting at 10 A.M. on smalls and misc. items. Should be on equipment by noon. Loader tractor available on auction day and Friday morning. All items must be removed by noon on Saturday after the sale. See full list & pictures at www.rdfarnsworth.com.
Jeep Wagoneer Goes Extra Long With L Model and Gains Hurricane Engine

When the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models joined the full-size SUV segment back in 2021, it was clear that the lineup was bound to continue growing. Americans love extended wheelbase variants of these family haulers, with Ford and General Motors both offering stretched SUVs across their respective brands. Now Jeep is ready to join that segment battle by way of the all-new Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L models, which are the first Stellantis products fitted with the new 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six engine.
Ford Bronco ‘Halo’ Doors Teased As Donut Door Alternatives

Prior to the launch of the all-new sixth-generation 2021 Ford Bronco, The Blue Oval created a few concepts to show off possible future accessories – some of which wound up in the SUV’s catalog, while others did not. One particular item that garnered a lot of attention and interest from enthusiasts were the “donut doors” featured on a Cyber Orange two-door concept, which provided a pretty cool way to get a little more air inside the cabin without having to take the doors completely off. Unfortunately, as Ford Authority reported in October 2020, Ford chose not to sell those doors via its catalog, but now, an aftermarket company is planning on doing just that.
Volkswagen Recalls 246,000 Atlas SUVs Due to Issue With Airbags, Brakes

Volkswagen recalled 246,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to a wiring issue could impact the airbags, windows and brakes of the cars. The recall includes the 2019 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Volkswagen...
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup starts production April 26

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has been in pre-production since last fall, but on April 26 the first customer examples of the full-size electric pickup truck will start rolling off the line. Pre-production vehicles are typically used for final testing as well as certification and registration purposes. They also provide...
