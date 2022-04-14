ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killbuck, OH

ONLINE ONLY: Killbuck Auction – 3 Br home, 1,362 sf, income potential, Holmes Co, West Holmes Schools.

Cover picture for the articleReal Estate & Equipment Specialists. 4044 for a private showing. Property located at – 499 North Water Street, Killbuck Ohio 44637 and. will sell to the highest bidder online @ www.RES.bid. REAL ESTATE: Selling to the highest bidder is this 3 BR home, with a Privacy Fence. Perfect....

REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

Auction 1: 3 bedroom home , Auction 2: 4 bedroom home both in Youngstown, OH, also selling Jeep Grand Cherokee, and misc.

Austintown Twp. & Schools – Mahoning Co. – City Utilities. Also Selling: One-Owner 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo – 26K Miles. Both homes & auto sell from Auction #1 location. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 480 Westgate Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44515. Directions: Take Burkey Rd. east of S. Raccoon Rd. or west of S. Meriden to Westgate Blvd. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: Desk, file cabinets, tables, and misc.

Desks – File Cabinets – Tables – Chairs – And More!. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. LOCATION: 100 Park Drive, Wintersville, OHIO 43953. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. Auction By Order Of:. Indian Creek School District Board Of Education. Auctioneers/Realtors: Eric Bevington, 330-417-5471.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: Fenton, Imperial, Honda push mower, and misc.

First of two large sales, visit our website for full listings. FOR LIVE INTERNET BIDDING GO TO WWW.FRIOANDSTACK.COM AND CLICK BID NOW. Fenton, Imperial, Blenko, Fiestaware, Dyson Sweeper, Boyd’s and Other Bears, Honda Push Mower, Christmas Decorations, Clean Household Furnishings & More!. TERMS: A 20% buyer’s premium is in...
WHEELING, WV
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, car, tractors, and misc.

4×4 TRACTOR – LAWN TRACTORS – BOAT – TRAILERS – TOOLS – HOUSEHOLD. Real Estate: 2 bedroom, one bath, vinyl sided ranch home with large kitchen & living room, full bath, newer mudroom addition, full partially finished basement w/ laundry area & ground level entrance, updated windows and roof, natural gas furnace & hot water or use the included outdoor woodstove for both heat & hot water. The property also features a 24’ x 24’ 2 car heated garage with 2 additional lean-tos for addition parking & storage. All situated on a .660+/- acre lot with a private well & septic. A great home in a central location that will appeal to anyone. Car/Tractors/Boat/Trailers: 2003 Chevy Impala w/ 160,000 miles, in good shape but may need head gasket; International 244 4×4 diesel tractor w/ Bushhog 1846QT loader, 3pth, wheel weights & 1,561 hrs.; Redmax YT2142F lawn tractor in like new shape w/ fabricated deck & only 62 hrs.; JD LT160 lawn tractor w/ 633 hrs. (rough); 1988 Sea Nymph Great Lakes Special 22’ foot boat w/ 4.3L engine, cuddy cabin, Merc. Alpha 1 outdrive, outriggers, electronics & Tee Nee trailer w/ title (boat may need rear main seal); Polaris enclosed snowmobile trailer; 10’ x 6’ utility trailer w/ wood deck, ramp & title; heavy duty firewood trailer (recently rebuilt) Equip./Tools: Huskee 22 ton vertical/horizontal log splitter w/Honda engine; Lincoln AC/DC welder; Hobart Handler 125 welder; Century 125GL welder; Makita table saw; upright air compressor; Honda powered Ryobi 3300 psi pressure washer; Jonsered CS2166 & Redmax G9000 chainsaws; generator; Troy-Bilt push mower; elec. sharpener; Mac tools & tool box; SK & other USA wrenches & sockets; Porter Cable cordless tools; pneumatic tools; lots of misc. tools; floor jack; jack stands; alum. ATV ramps; long handled tools; vise; ladders; heavy cords; gas cans; hardware & more! Tires: Set of 4 Bridgestone Dueler A/T P265/65 R18 tires w/ alloy GMC 6 bolt wheels (nice & lots of life left). Guns/Sporting: Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 spcl. Handgun w/ laser site; Savage B mag .17 WSM w/ 3x9x40 scope & bipod; 2 Lakefield Mark 2 .22 rifles; Ruger M77 Hawkeye stainless steel .243 w/ composite stock & Burris 3x9x40 scope; H & R model 176 10 ga. mag shotgun; Remington 870 Wingmaster 12 ga., missing barrel; Winchester 15 gun safe w/ electric lock; Lots of Lake Erie fishing rods, reels, tackle, lures, nets, coolers, etc.; snowmobile helmets & suits; drag race starting tree; bikes; golf clubs; slate top pool table (nice shape). Ant. & Coll./Household: Some gold & silver jewelry; watches; lots of costume jewelry; Howard Miller weight driven wall clock; Amana washer & Maytag gas dryer; Gibson & Maytag upright freezers; chest freezer; GE dehumidifier; turkey fryer; kit. items; Christmas; décor; kit. table w/4 chairs; dressers; chests; beds; chairs; stands and more. There is something here for everyone! See auctionzip.com #1520 or nicollsandauctions.com for photos. Owner: The Gary L. Bidwell Estate, Tom Hershelman, Exec. SaraMaria Patterson, Atty.
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

Country Tool Rental Complete Retirement Dispersal Auction. Mini Excavators, Skid Loaders, 2022 Ford F-350 Trailers, Boats, UTVs, Camper, Tools, Furniture, Household Items and Firearms.

ANDY WHITE (419) 651-2152 – MARY HARTLEY (419) 651-3586 – JAKE WHITE – DREW TURNER – ADAM WELCH, APPRENTICE AUCTIONEER – SETH ANDREWS, BROKER. Auction by order of Country Tool Rental – Tim and Barb Roth, Owners. EQUIPMENT PREVIEW: FRI APR 15TH NOON –...
NOVA, OH

