Make plans for a warm and dry weekend! A warming trend will take our temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s on Friday. It’s not going to be a bright, sunny day, however. Expect mostly cloudy skies. This weekend will also be warm, with a chance to get our first 60°+ day of the season on Saturday. Like Friday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds than sun.

