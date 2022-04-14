ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Auction 1: 3 bedroom home , Auction 2: 4 bedroom home both in Youngstown, OH, also selling Jeep Grand Cherokee, and misc.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustintown Twp. & Schools – Mahoning Co. – City Utilities. Also Selling: One-Owner 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo – 26K Miles. Both homes & auto sell from Auction #1 location. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 480 Westgate Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44515. Directions: Take Burkey Rd. east of S....

WBKO

5 houses, 2 garages, 12 vehicles go up in flames in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland Fire Department confirmed five houses, two garages, and 12 vehicles went up in flames on the east side of the city Wednesday. The initial call was for a single house on fire in the 1800 block of Mannering Road, but the wind-driven flames quickly spread to the neighboring structures, according to Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo, “It was a wind-driven fire. Whenever you get a lot of wind like this and you have a working structure fire it really intensifies it.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Canyon News

Martha De Laurentiis’ Mansion Up For Sale

BEVERLY HILLS—Martha De Laurentiis, who was the producer for the movies ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon, has recently had her mansion up for sale. It has been roughly three months since her death and De Laurentiis’ luxury Beverly Hills home is officially on the market for $37.5 million. De Laurentiis’ and her producer husband, Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away in 2010, resided in the home for 35 years.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

