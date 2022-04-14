ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady has hilarious reaction to Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter

By Steve DelVecchio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elon Musk has made a massive offer to buy Twitter, and Tom Brady is hoping for a big favor if the deal goes through. Musk recently bought a large stake in Twitter. News surfaced...

