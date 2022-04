The past 2 years had been challenging for all schools and that includes the St. Cloud Catholic Community School system due to the pandemic. Cathedral Middle School Principal Erin Hatelstad and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. Hatelstad says they have no restrictions on events and they are happy to invite family and friends back to campus for events like today's concert from Paul J. Kim and this weekend's Celebration of Seasons event which is a fundraiser for their activities programs. She says it is wonderful to be back to face to face events at the school without restrictions.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO