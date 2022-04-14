ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Phil Morris Museum Parting with over 200 Helmets, and More

By Jay Ramey
Autoweek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam owner and racing motorcycle collector Phil Morris is still paring down his collection, which he began building in the 1970s, and the latest Bonhams auction will see well over 200 motorcycle helmets cross the virtual auction block starting later this month. Back in October, Bonhams hosted an auction...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Coolests Cars For Sale On Motorious As The Flowers Bloom

Spring into one of these collector cars. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as spring rolls on.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1930s Antique Cars Are Authentic Barn Finds

These cars have lived long lives and now are in good homes after their discovery in a forgotten barn. We've all seen the videos on YouTube of people discovering what they claim to be barn finds which usually take place in fields and warehouses. It may seem silly to argue about the semantics of where a "barn find" takes place but come one, it's literally in the name. Some of these discoveries aren't even discoveries, as many videographers call their adventure a "find" when they trespassed on an unsuspecting owner's property. Alternatively, they might have just caught them off guard and asked to see the car before the owner had time to wash it. Regardless, it's been a while since anyone had seen an authentic barn find until today when one prolific automotive content creator got a sneak peek at a few recently auctioned vintage vehicles from the 1930s.
CARS
fordauthority.com

1991 Ford Thunderbird Formerly Owned By Jeff Gordon Up For Auction

It isn’t often that we see immaculate or historically significant examples of tenth-generation Ford Thunderbirds pop up for sale, though it does happen occasionally. Regardless, the large coupe had/has its fair share of fans, and it was also famously benchmarked by Aston Martin during the development process for the V8 Vantage. Now, this very nice 1991 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe once owned by NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon is up for auction at Cars & Bids, giving the model quite a bit of star power that should help drive bids a bit higher than usual.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Sports Car Together Fest To Take Over Indianapolis Speedway

Porsche has announced that it will return to Indianapolis for the second-annual Sports Car Together Fest later this year. It'll happen Labor Day weekend and occupy the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, bringing three days of fun to the race track with all sorts of Porsche activities that include plenty of racing and other car-related things to do.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morris Museum#Online Auction#Memorabilia#Vehicles#Paul Bird Motorsport#Speedway
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As April Rolls On

We check out some of the most interesting cars up for grabs right now!. The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.
BUYING CARS
WDEF

More To The Story: 6th Cavalry Museum goes digital

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethrope came to being back in 1981. Until this week, there was no virtual experience TO the museum. But when students from Lafayette Middle School walked through the doors, they became the first group to learn about the facilities virtual opportunities.
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
Motor1.com

'74 Corvette Drag Races '76 Pontiac Firebird In A Slow V8 Showdown

The hay-day of the American muscle car era was coming to a close by the mid-1970s. An oil crisis and a flurry of new regulations would doom big V8s in the US as governments and automakers worked to reduce oil consumption. However, their legacy lives on today, as a new video from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel highlights. A 1974 Chevy Corvette and a 1976 Pontiac Firebird face off in a very vintage drag race.
CARS
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: The dirt on Bristol’s dirt tires

NASCAR teams must make minimal modifications to get their Next Gen cars ready to race on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track. The primary changes are a stronger underbody, a diffuser modification, and mud flaps. Goodyear, on the other hand, had to produce a tire that looks and performs like no other tire you’ll see this season.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
RideApart

RGNT Introduces New Generation Scrambler And Classic Models

Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer RGNT has announced updates to two of its flagship models, the Scrambler and the Classic. Following the new updates, the two bikes are now faster, more high-tech, more refined, and easier to own than ever before. The updates come across the board in RGNT’s model range, and the Classic and Scrambler are differentiated by their styling and ergonomics.
CARS
Motorious

1941 Ford Super Deluxe Is A Rare Wagon

This car would be the perfect beach cruiser or classic car club member. Ford has made a reputation for itself in the United States for producing virtually every type of vehicle imaginable in its time manufacturing cars. From the small rigid trucks of the 1970s to the sleek pony cars of today, these automobiles were iconic for their style, utility, and performance. Like most manufacturers of its caliber, one of the most recognizable eras for the design came in its early years with the creation of cars like the Model-T. A few decades after their original hit car, Ford was operating full swing and making cars that could compete with Chevy and Chrysler. That is where this particular car comes into the picture. This wagon featured a recognizable name, pretty hefty power, and a style that is still considered highly unique. For these reasons, you should definitely consider this car for your next automotive purchase.
CARS
RideApart

A Custom Like No Other: The Plasma Custom Motorcycles Fuìss

While most custom builders take an existing platform and turn it into something special, Plasma Custom Motorcycles thought differently with the Fuìss which is a handcrafted motorcycle (more like a motorized bicycle), that’s made from scratch. Its name means ferret, and it is inspired by the bikes that existed in the 1930s.
CARS
Motorious

1938 Chevy Ad Shows Vacuum Control Chevrolet Gearshift

This piece of Chevy tech solved a problem for millions of Americans that still use it today. Chevrolet has had a ton of interesting commercial and advertising strategies over the years, but it's safe to say that some of the best and most effective ones have been the simplest. It's not a very new concept, exchanging catching punchlines and wild color schemes for strength-to-the-point marketing. However, it can be one of the riskiest forms of attention-seeking as it may come off as dull. Two ways to counteract this are by doing on-topic stunts, like Dodge does today, or by informing the consumer on a specific helpful piece of information. That's precisely what this particular commercial did in 1938. It showed off one of the automotive industry's most influential innovations while cementing the golden bowtie brand into American automotive history as an iconic design champion.
CARS
Motorious

1933 Chrysler Imperial CL Close Coupled Sedan Is An Ultra-Rare Classic

Chrysler has made a massive reputation within the classic automotive collectors' community for its dedication to design and performance. As impressive as the modern models are, some people like to focus on the incredible past, which is full of models with more than enough performance to compete. Despite having experienced decades of decay and aging, some vintage vehicles have remained in good shape since their initial creation. This particular car is the perfect example and would be an excellent purchase for any classic automotive enthusiast who tastes high-class style. So what sets this vintage sedan apart from the sea of old Mopars?
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

From a 2008 Ducati Desmosedici to a 2018 Triumph Rocket: Over 40 Superbikes Are Going Up for Auction Next Week

Click here to read the full article. Does your auto collection have a motorcycle-shaped hole in it? CollectingCars.com wants to help fill. A month after its first “Supercar Sunday” sales event, the online automotive auction platform is doing the same for motorcycles. This coming Sunday, the company will host its first “Superbike Sunday” sales event, during which more than 40 hand-picked two-wheelers will go up for grabs. When it initially launched in 2019, CollectingCars.com sold one thing and one thing only—cars. The company has branched out into motorcycles and automobilia in the preceding years, but its latest sales event is its biggest...
CARS
Motor1.com

Lego Five-Speed Transmission Build With Dyno Is An Engineering Marvel

Have you ever wondered how a manual transmission functions? Do you like legos? Well, if you answered yes to one or both questions then we have the video for you. Youtuber and Lego build master Brick Technology recently created a video that shows the creation of a fully functioning 5-speed manual transmission with reverse. This Lego engineering feat is also a great illustration of how a manual transmission works even showcasing the importance of gear ratios.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lotus Showrooms Are About To Get A Lot Fancier

If any brand is in drastic need of a change, it's Lotus. Happily, the brand realizes this too and, as such, has embarked on an ambitious journey to revitalize itself. Now under Geely's ownership, the British brand has strayed from its lightweight, ICE-powered sports car roots and has introduced an all-electric SUV called the Eletre. While purists will hate the newcomer, their fiery anger will be doused by the fact that this battery-powered cash cow will help the brand develop exciting new sports cars.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

New ZR2 Pickup Climbs to the Top of Mount Silverado

New 2022 Silverado ZR2 is the king of the Chevy truck line, just as the Raptor rules Ford trucks and the TRX rules the Rams. Drivetrain is the same, but suspension, wheels, and tires are beefed up. Price undercuts competitors, at $69,295. So there we were, my buddy Ricardo and...
CARS
Field & Stream

Shotgun Review: The Browning A5 Wicked Wing

The Browning A5 shares a profile and a nickname with John M. Browning’s classic Automatic 5 semiauto, but inside it’s a different completely different gun. The new A5 is an inertia-operated shotgun, much closer to a Benelli than to any other Browning that ever existed. That said, having shot the A5 both at home and during our duck gun test at Pintail Hunting Club, I know John Browning would recognize the brilliance of its design. He would be proud to have the Browning name on this gun, which performed quite well throughout our test and is built to Browning’s high standards.
PORTUGAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy