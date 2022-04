Entering the offseason, the biggest question facing the Houston Astros was what they would do with the shortstop position. We know now that the Astros didn't re-sign Carlos Correa, who departed through free agency with the third-most appearances at shortstop in franchise history. They didn't sign Trevor Story or Javier Báez, or trade for anyone of note, either. The Astros instead signed Niko Goodrum, a non-tender victim in Detroit, to serve as an insurance policy in case top prospect Jeremy Peña proved to be unfit for the job in spring following an injury-shortened 2021.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO