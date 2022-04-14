ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

5-year-old bald eagle nest destroyed

By Bradley Swank
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34R4vu_0f9M2RWc00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eagles was left without a nest on Tuesday. There wasn’t much left of it after it fell to the ground. The bird you see in the nest is the only one that stayed. A second bird safely made it to the ground – and it’s being cared for at the raptor center in Decatur. The third eagle broke both wings after falling and is being treated at U of I’s animal clinic. The raptor center built a new nest for the birds. They said they build nests all the time, but they’ve never made one for a bald eagle.

Raptor Center Program Director Jacques Nuzzo said, “We’ve done it with gray horned owls we’ve done it with barred owls and red tail hawks. This would be the first time we’ve done it with an eagle. I know other people have done it and it works so we had to build a temporary nest, but there are no plans for temporary bald eagle nests so we had to invent it as we went along.”

The nest they made is 6-feet in diameter which is about the size of a starter nest for a bald eagle. Nuzzo said the nest that fell was probably close to 8-feet long. The new nest will go up on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Bald eagle dies after Meramec River rescue

Avian flu can infect a bird's intestines and respiratory tract and can be passed through feces, nasal secretions, and saliva. The virus can also be spread when animals come into contact with surfaces contaminated by infected birds.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Lifestyle
Decatur, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Channel 3000

Raptor Center workers find old bullet inside injured bald eagle

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota (WCCO) — A majestic bird normally seen soaring the skies got caught up in speeding traffic. A bald eagle was hit by a car on Highway 101 in Plymouth Wednesday. Erin Moser’s amazement over what she saw is understandable. “At first I was like, ‘Wow, this...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bangor Daily News

Watch this amazing video of a majestic Maine bald eagle

Few things inspire an appreciation for wildlife, and elicit feelings of patriotism and pride, more than the bald eagle. The majestic bird has become a symbol of freedom and power dating back to the days of our founding fathers. The image of an eagle appeared on the Great Seal of the United States in 1782.
MAINE STATE
KISS 106

Bald Eagle Spotted Enjoying a Snack in Boonville

Since the year 1782 Bald Eagles have been the national bird of the United States. Even though these majestic raptors are native to our area, there's still always something so cool about catching a glimpse of one of these birds in the wild. A bald eagle was spotted having a...
BOONVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagle#Nests#Eagles#Wcia#Raptor Center Program#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
Portland Tribune

Family rescues a wounded bald eagle

Rehab experts said the raptor could not survive injury, infection, and malnutrition. A family visiting from California headed east out of Madras, Friday, March 11. On Hay Creek Road they noticed a bald eagle perched on a fence post. They stopped to take it in. "I mean it's the national...
MADRAS, OR
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Garden

As a gardener, chances are having squirrels prancing about in your outdoor space is never a welcome sight. After all, the fluffy-tailed rodents have developed a mighty reputation for gobbling up flowers and vegetable plants. Completely banishing squirrels from your garden probably isn't possible, however, there are practical ways to deter them.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Centre Daily

Lemurs attack toddler during visit to Georgia petting zoo, authorities say

A toddler is on the mend after his family says he was attacked by a lemur during a trip to a Georgia petting zoo over the weekend, state authorities said. The child and his father were in the lemur enclosure at Half Moon Petting Zoo in Bogart on March 19 when one of the animals jumped on the boy’s head, Lt. Wayne Hubbard with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division told McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lima News

Ohio bald eagle nest numbers keeping climbing

It’s amazing how things can change in nearly a half century, especially when it come to wildlife. With proper habitat and a cleaner environment, today it’s common for people to see a bald eagle. That wasn’t the case nearly 50 years ago, when only four nesting pairs of this large raptor existed in the state.
OHIO STATE
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy