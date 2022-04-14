ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas congressman introduces bill to improve Hispanic education resources

By Nathaniel Puente
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuDNn_0f9M22mw00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — To address educational challenges faced by Hispanics, a bill has been introduced in Congress to facilitate more resources to those areas’ educational institutions.

H.R. 7454, also known as the “Hispanic Educational Resources and Empowerment Act of 2022” was introduced into Congress on April 7 by Representative Joaquin Castro (TX-20). There are 19 Democratic co-sponsors of the bill, including Representative Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15).

Bus with migrants sent by Texas governor arrives in DC

The bill’s text states that Hispanics face disparities compared to other groups of people when it comes to educational achievements based on “lower grades, lower scores on standardized tests, and higher dropout rates.”

These issues are intensified and will continue to grow as Hispanics represent the “largest, youngest, and second-fastest growing minority population in the United States” and make up 26 percent of the nation’s prekindergarten through grade 12 school population, according to the bill’s text.

Despite being the nation’s largest minority group, the text affirms that Hispanics “lag behind non-Hispanic Whites, Blacks, and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islanders in educational attainment of high school diplomas, associate’s degrees, and bachelor’s degrees.”

O’Rourke visits STC, criticizes Abbott’s immigration policies

Weekly earning averages for people with only high school degrees are hundreds of dollars lower compared to people with associate’s or bachelor’s degrees, according to the bill. With an estimated 6.9 million Hispanics expected to join the workforce in this decade, these disparities could significantly impact Latinos in a negative way.

In an effort to bridge this educational gap, H.R. 7454 aims to amend the “Higher Education Act of 1965” by enhancing course offerings, program quality, and overall functionality of educational institutions that serve a large number of Hispanics.

In order to qualify, an educational institution must have at least 25 percent of its student body made up of Hispanics or be an “emerging Hispanic-serving institution” with at least 15 percent of its population made up of Hispanics.

20 Texas senators send letter to Texas Board of pardons and Paroles on Melissa Lucio case

Schools deemed eligible will be able to submit grants for funding that can be used for creating a “college-bound culture,” preparing students for postsecondary education, and aligning coursework and graduation requirements matching entrance guidelines for colleges and universities.

The bill’s text also calls for the development or improvement of career and technical education, work-based learning, and advanced coursework.

Each educational entity that applies for the grants under this bill will be required to report on how they will use the funding and affirm they are using the funds appropriately.

The bill will have to pass through a vote in the House of Representatives and Senate and be signed by the President before going into law.

To read the bill’s full text, visit here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Education
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBRE

Congressman introduces ‘Safe Sponsor Act’ for unaccompanied minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In December, Eyewitness news shed light on the Federal Unaccompanied Minor Program. After we saw a rise in flights carrying immigrant children to their sponsors throughout the U.S. On Thursday, Congressman Fred Keller introduced a bill designed to close some gaps in the program. Many of us in NEPA, were first […]
SCRANTON, PA
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Castro
Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postsecondary Education#Education Act#Hispanics#Educational Attainment#Racism#H R 7454#Democratic#Non Hispanic#Asian American#Native American#Islanders
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
Axios

Texas support for "Don't Say Gay" law may be sign of what's to come

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's campaign email this week promised a Texas version of the recently signed Florida bill referred to by some critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Why it matters: Another front in the Texas culture war is erupting. Patrick's comments are a sign of what's to come when the Legislature convenes next January, and the sentiments are sure to help shape the political terrain ahead of the November elections.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The El Paso Times

Chihuahua governor reaches deal with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over cross-border trade slowdown in El Paso

Chihuahua state governor Maria Eugenia "Maru" Campos has struck a deal with Gov. Greg Abbott that resolves a massive slowdown in cross-border commerce that followed Abbott's decision to increase state inspections of trucks. In a joint news conference Thursday evening, Campos and Abbott announced the agreement after a meeting in Austin. Abbott said Campos presented "the...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Gov. Greg Abbott is just doing the job that Biden won't do

The first bus carrying migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Washington, D.C., arrived Wednesday morning, conveniently dropping the Colombians, Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans off in front of Fox News's studios on Capitol Hill. It was a great publicity stunt, as it allowed Washington reporters to see up close how these...
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy