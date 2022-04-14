ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Spring Break Holiday: April 15

By NRV News
NRVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, April 15, the Town of Blacksburg will be operating on the following schedules...

nrvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy