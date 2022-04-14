ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

4 Texas Eateries Land On Yelp's Top 100 Vegan Restaurants List

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Vegan and vegetarian diets are quickly gaining popularity these days. It can be hard sometimes, however, for those choosing these diets to find great places to eat out .

There are several options across the city that offer great vegan options. Yelp created a list of the top 100 best vegan restaurants. The website states, "We identified businesses in the vegan category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

Four Texas restaurants landed on the list.

Crumbville in Houston came in at number 31 on the list. This vegan bakery serves up delicious plant-based, gluten-free, and non-vegan sweets.

Bowl Mami in Carrollton came in at number 34. You can choose from any of the eatery's signature smoothie bowls, smoothies, juices, teas, and toasts.

Binge Kitchen in San Antonio came in at number 84. This eatery is 100% vegan with clean ingredients and gluten free options.

Coming in at number 93 was Shoals Sound & Service in Dallas. The menu features a wide variety of foods, like empanadas, arepas, and sandwiches.

Click here to check out the full list of Yelp's top 100 vegan restaurants.

