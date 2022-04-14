Pandemic impact on education: one in four elementary, middle school students show poor academic growth

(WWJ) - A new study following the academic growth of students pre-kindergarten through middle school showed a startling drop in academic growth, further highlighting the lasting impacts the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted on the nation's youth.

The study , reported by Bridge Michigan and conducted by the Education Police Innovation Collaborative (EPIC) at Michigan State University, compared students who had remote learning versus in-person lessons in the classroom.

In the report, officials studied performance tests given to young students from fall of 2021 and in the fall of 2020 -- roughly 80% of test results from 935,000 students who participated in the assessments attributed to the report.

Officials said the results did not compare a student's growth individually, but rather as a collective whole.

The testing came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which created an unstable environment for learning. School closures, distance learning, mask mandates and other pandemic restrictions all played a factor on learning for young students. Researchers said all of these factors combined in the school years the tests were conducted more than likely led to "flawed" or "incomplete" data.

Researchers with EPIC worked closely with the Michigan Department of Education, the Center for Educational Performance and Information (CEPI), the Michigan Data Hub (MDH) and the Michigan Education Data Centers (MEDC) at the University of Michigan to provide the results of the study.

The report follows three other similar reports released in August 2021 and December of 2021 ordered by state lawmakers to see exactly how the COVID-19 pandemic affected young students.

According to the results, young students who attended class in=person excelled over students who participated in remote learning sessions.

“This suggests that access to even a limited amount (of) in-person instruction was beneficial for student achievement,” the report said.

Data also showed students who had in-person instruction in areas such as math and science had smaller learning gaps than those districts whose students were remote.

The study did show some improvements, however.

The report said “decreases in gaps from spring 2021 to fall 2021 may indicate that students who received less in-person instruction in 2020-21 are starting to catch up to their peers now that most of their districts have resumed in-person instruction.”

EPIC director and professor of education policy Katharine Strunk told Bridge Michigan the report highlights the importance of in-class instruction to local and state leaders.

“Given the difficulties a lot of districts have encountered this year because of shortages and COVID and safety, I think it accentuates the need for more of what we call ‘seat time,’ more time where kids are learning in person with trusted adults who are qualified,” Strunk said to Bridge .

“And so it would be great if as we're trying to accelerate learning going forward, if we saw ways to increase students’ time in person in schools.”

Researches said state leaders should work with local school officials to help students who had little to no to negative academic growth over the last year catch up.

In an effort to assist these students, Strunk suggested tacking on time to the end of the school day or adding days in the school year to help achieve higher "seat time," which showed to be benefical for students.

One-on-one tutoring and group study sessions could also benefit students who are behind, she said.

Researchers complied data from different subgroups and compared it to the largest subgroup comprised of white students across the state.

When compared to the NWEA’s MAP Growth assessment, the subgroups scored on average:

• Black students scored between the 15th and 22nd percentiles of white students’ math scores

• Latino students scored between the 30th and 32nd percentile of white students’ math scores.

• Asian students scored between the 67th and 76th percentiles of white students’ math scores, and

• Economically disadvantaged students scored between the 18th and 25th compared to those who are not economically disadvantaged.

Officials working on the study called the education gaps a “serious problem,” but also acknowledged that the statistics are similar to gaps observed with assessments performed in 2018-2019.

According to researchers, the data collected underrepresents Black and Latino students, economically disadvantaged students and English language learners.