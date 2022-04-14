Vail Resorts announces summer opening dates for five Colorado resorts

Forest Flyer, Vail Ski Resort Photo Credit: Jack Affleck.

While spring skiing is still underway, Vail Resorts has already announced the opening dates for summer activities at their five Colorado resorts. Expect to find scenic gondola rides, hiking trails, and more, as summer recreation takes over the ski slopes in a few short weeks.

Here's a breakdown of when summer operations are set to start (and end), with a quick preview of what to expect at each spot:

Crested Butte: June 11 to September 5 (skiing ended April 3)

The Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park is sure to be a top attractant for summer recreators headed to this secluded resort. Look for events like the Pinnacle Mountain Bike Race Series, as well as a 4th of July celebration, the Chili and Beer Festival, and a summer concert series dubbed 'Live! at Mt. Crested Butte.'

Breckenridge: June 17 to October 2 (skiing ends May 30)

This summer brings the return of Breckenridge's 'Epic Discovery' family-friendly activity programming. Find alpine slides, a rope challenge course, mini golf, and more at this resort.

Vail Mountain: June 17 to October 2 (skiing ends May 1)

Visitors will find a mountain coaster, a tubing hill, a bungee trampoline, and more at Vail Resort this summer. Scenic gondola rides that also provide access to mountain hikes and biking can be expected, as well.

Beaver Creek: June 18 to September 25 (skiing ends April 17)

Visitors to Beaver Creek will be able to take advantage of the local golfing in May, with summer activities full-swing by mid-June. Several beloved events will be returning, including Blues, Brews, and BBQ, the Independence Day Celebration, the Wine and Spirits Festival, and Oktoberfest. Outdoor recreators will also be able to take advantage of a hiking and bike haul on the Centennial Express lift.

Keystone: June 22 to September 5 (skiing ends April 17)

This summer will bring the return of Keystone Bike Park to this Summit County destination, along with mountaintop snow tubing, a maze, gemstone panning, and more. Keystone also offers horseback riding and scenic wagon rides, starting on June 3, with wagon ride dinners starting on June 16. Don't miss the Bacon & Bourbon Festival on June 25 to 26.

NOTE: These lists don't include every activity offered. Visit the website of each resort for full details.