ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Resorts announces summer opening dates for five Colorado resorts

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYM39_0f9Ly2tq00
Forest Flyer, Vail Ski Resort Photo Credit: Jack Affleck.

While spring skiing is still underway, Vail Resorts has already announced the opening dates for summer activities at their five Colorado resorts. Expect to find scenic gondola rides, hiking trails, and more, as summer recreation takes over the ski slopes in a few short weeks.

Here's a breakdown of when summer operations are set to start (and end), with a quick preview of what to expect at each spot:

Crested Butte: June 11 to September 5 (skiing ended April 3)

The Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park is sure to be a top attractant for summer recreators headed to this secluded resort. Look for events like the Pinnacle Mountain Bike Race Series, as well as a 4th of July celebration, the Chili and Beer Festival, and a summer concert series dubbed 'Live! at Mt. Crested Butte.'

Breckenridge: June 17 to October 2 (skiing ends May 30)

This summer brings the return of Breckenridge's 'Epic Discovery' family-friendly activity programming. Find alpine slides, a rope challenge course, mini golf, and more at this resort.

Vail Mountain: June 17 to October 2 (skiing ends May 1)

Visitors will find a mountain coaster, a tubing hill, a bungee trampoline, and more at Vail Resort this summer. Scenic gondola rides that also provide access to mountain hikes and biking can be expected, as well.

Beaver Creek: June 18 to September 25 (skiing ends April 17)

Visitors to Beaver Creek will be able to take advantage of the local golfing in May, with summer activities full-swing by mid-June. Several beloved events will be returning, including Blues, Brews, and BBQ, the Independence Day Celebration, the Wine and Spirits Festival, and Oktoberfest. Outdoor recreators will also be able to take advantage of a hiking and bike haul on the Centennial Express lift.

Keystone: June 22 to September 5 (skiing ends April 17)

This summer will bring the return of Keystone Bike Park to this Summit County destination, along with mountaintop snow tubing, a maze, gemstone panning, and more. Keystone also offers horseback riding and scenic wagon rides, starting on June 3, with wagon ride dinners starting on June 16. Don't miss the Bacon & Bourbon Festival on June 25 to 26.

NOTE: These lists don't include every activity offered. Visit the website of each resort for full details.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vail, CO
Lifestyle
City
Crested Butte, CO
City
Beaver Creek, CO
Crested Butte, CO
Government
Crested Butte, CO
Lifestyle
Vail, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Here's a look at road conditions around Colorado

Here's a look at road conditions in various parts of Colorado on the morning of Tuesday, April 12. Conditions are subject to change and additional traffic cameras, as well as travel conditions, can be found on the Colorado Department of Transportation website here. Note: This is one traffic camera in...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vail Resorts#Alpine Skiing#Chili
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
News Break
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Multiple I-70 closures take place at Colorado's mountains get hammered with snow

At time of publishing, two closures were in place on Colorado's I-70, and it's likely more will occur on a snowy day in the Centennial State mountain region. One closure is in place on I-70 eastbound over Vail Pass due to safety concerns. While not specified in the brief announcement, these 'safety concerns' are presumably winter weather-related, with snow seen covering the road in on-site traffic cameras.
COLORADO STATE
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy