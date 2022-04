Tiger Woods is responsible for many of the most unforgettable moments in golf history. There was his first Masters in 1997, when a 21-year-old Woods set the course record. Or the 2000 U.S. Open, when Woods won by a 15-stroke margin that remains the greatest for any major. Or the 2001 Masters, when he completed the "Tiger Slam" and became the first golfer to simultaneously hold all four major titles.

