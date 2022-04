NHL legend Jari Kurri has taken a major step in getting Russian interests out of the Jokerit hockey team. The Finnish based club is now 100 percent owned by the five-time Stanley Cup champion after he purchased the 40 percent of the club that belonged to NN Harjavalta, a subsidiary of a Russian mining company based in Finland. Neither party would reveal the terms of the deal.

RUSSIA ・ 3 DAYS AGO