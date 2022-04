2021-22 Team: HIFK U20 (U20 SM-sarja) NHL Central Scouting: 20th (amongst EU skaters) At the start of the 2021-22 season, many scouts and analysts predicted Aleksanteri Kaskimaki to be a third-to-fourth-round pick. Primarily playing in the junior-Finnish league of the U20 SM-sarja, the exposure he received wasn’t on a large scale compared to other draft-eligible prospects, landing him in the 20th spot among European skaters in NHL’s Central Scouting’s latest rankings. Then, he caught fire, posting a point-per-game pace in the Finnish league while tearing it up at the international level, helping Finland to a gold medal at this year’s European Youth Olympic Festival. It was the exposure he needed to finally get the world to notice him and recognize his talent.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO