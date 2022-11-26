Read full article on original website
Barney Thecat
04-15
They were not looking to get the jet, but rather a big payout for false advertising. I remember this, but not how it ended. I'm surprised Pepsi did not offer some cash to just go away...
15
king moonracer
04-14
obviously any reasonable person would know this is a joke, and this is why we need tort reform. ok, sure give him the jet. and a tax bill. arent contest winnings considered taxable income? tax attorneys? anyone?....
28
Arthur Rubin
04-15
Hmm. The judge is absolutely wrong. There is a 1895 (or so) case in which it was established that an advertisement *can* create a binding contract. Whether it did in this case needs to be sent back to the court for an opinion consistent with law.
18
