I can remember when I assumed the pandemic would end. It was around a year ago. I had just received my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and my wife had just gotten her second shot of Moderna. My daughter was finally back in school after a year spent languishing in remote classes. It felt like we were turning a corner as a country, with the horrific rates of death over the winter of 2021 receding into the past. We weren't out of the woods yet, but we would be soon.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO