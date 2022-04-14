ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fenway Park announces new payment system and more ahead of home opener

Cover picture for the articleApr 5, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Four F-16's from the 134th Fighter...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Home opener at Fenway Park: Red Sox start series with Twins

BOSTON — The Red Sox are hosting the Minnesota Twins on Friday for Boston’s home opener at Fenway Park. With plans to mark One Boston Day and commemorate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, the Red Sox will present their Opening Day ceremonies before the commencement of their 122nd home season and their 111th season at America’s most beloved ballpark. The game kicks off at 2:10 p.m.
NESN

Check Out Jerry Remy Commemorative Patches Given To Red Sox Media

The Boston Red Sox continue to honor the memory of longtime legendary broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy. Prior to Boston’s home opener Friday against the Minnesota Twins, members of the media were given a commemorative patch in dedication of the lasting impact Remy made on the organization. “On...
MassLive.com

Alex Cora reflects on Jerry Remy’s pizza call, Boston Red Sox’s tribute that ‘brought a smile to everybody’ Friday

BOSTON — Fifteen years ago today marks Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo’s famous pizza toss call. It happened Monday, April 16, 2007 (Marathon Monday). J.D. Drew hit a foul ball into the left field stands at Fenway Park. Beer spilled and a fan wearing a Patriots jacket tossed a slice of pizza at another fan in the location of where the ball dropped.
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
NBC Sports

WATCH: Son of Red Sox legend Mo Vaughn throws out first pitch

Fenway Park hosted one of its all-time greats to commemorate Opening Day. Prior to the Boston Red Sox hosting the Minnesota Twins in the club's 2022 home opener, the team welcomed in Mo Vaughn -- along with his son, Lee -- to throw out the first pitch of the season.
CBS Boston

Imagine Dragons To Perform At Fenway Park In August

BOSTON (CBS) — Imagine Dragons is coming to Fenway Park this summer. The Grammy Award winning rock band is set to perform in Boston on Saturday, August 20, as part of their Mercury World Tour. It was announced Friday that the band will be doing 20 new shows across the U.S. from early August to mid-September. Tickets will go on sale for the concert at Fenway Park at 10 a.m. on April 1. Imagine Dragons’ latest album, Mercury – Act 1, was released last September. It became their fifth top 10 album on Billboard 200. Artists Macklemore and Kings Elliot are slated to join the band for select dates on the tour, including the concert at Fenway.
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
FOX Sports

Twins play the Red Sox leading series 1-0

LINE: Red Sox -128, Twins +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins meet the Boston Red Sox leading the series 1-0. Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.
CBS Boston

Fans Thrilled To Be Back At Fenway Park For Opening Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Vendors and fans were ready for Opening Day at Fenway Park on Friday. Even hours before the first pitch, there was energy and excitement in the neighborhood. “Easily my favorite day of the year. There’s no place better,” a fan said. Not everyone bought their tickets for the home opener months in advance. Some fans waited hours for a chance to get inside. One told WBZ-TV he had been at Fenway since 9 p.m. Thursday. “We’ve all been camping out. I was here last night and these guys joined early in the morning,” he said. “There’s definitely a buzz. You can...
ABC6.com

Rocco Baldelli Feeling Right at Home in Fenway Opener

The Woonsocket Rocket was back home for the Fenway Park home opener Friday. The native Rhode Islander is in his third year as manager of the Minnesota Twins, the Red Sox opponent. His Twins beat Boston 8-4 in the opener of a four game weekend series.
CBS Boston

Red Sox Honor Jerry Remy At Fenway Park On Opening Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday marked the first game at Fenway Park since the passing of Red Sox icon Jerry Remy, and the team made sure to honor the former infielder and broadcaster throughout the ballpark. Remy, who passed away in October after a 14-year battle with cancer, was honored in the press box. The television broadcast booth was named the Jerry Remy Booth in his honor, and a bouquet of flowers sat with his photo in the broadcast booth. Forever and always the Jerry Remy Booth ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8x97xGB5gx — NESN (@NESN) April 15, 2022 A commemorative Remy patch and a note was placed at...
pymnts

Boston Red Sox Go Cashless

Your cash is no good at Fenway Park. Baseball fans who attend the home opener at the iconic ballpark as the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins Friday (April 15) better have a credit or debit card or a smartphone in their pocket. For the first time in...
