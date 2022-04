The Royal Mint is soon to start work on its own in-house recycling facility to extract gold from electronic waste.The plant will be based at the mint’s headquarters in Llantrisant, South Wales, with work on the site due to start this month.It is due to be fully operational by early 2023, the Royal Mint said, and will have the capacity to recycle 90 tonnes of electronic waste each week.Unlike existing electronics recycling, which involves waste being smelted at high temperatures, the new plant will rely on a chemical process developed by Canadian technology company Excir.The waste is sorted to extract...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 26 DAYS AGO