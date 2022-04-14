ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Homeschooling Surge Continues Despite Schools Reopening

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Now, even...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Some States Closing Virus Testing Sites Despite Fears of New Surge

Some states will close mass coronavirus testing sites in the coming weeks, as many did before the recent omicron surge, despite concerns among some public health experts that the United States may be unprepared for a new wave of cases. The closures arrive only a few months after Americans were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Blocked from recognition funds, 12 Florida school districts seek alternatives

The big story: Florida Republican lawmakers made no secret of their desire to punish school districts that didn’t heed their wishes on school mask mandates. First, they talked about defunding any six-figure administrative salaries within the dozen districts that imposed strict requirements for face coverings with few ways to opt out. That idea didn’t go over so well with those who represented those counties.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeschooling#Ap#The Associated Press#Covid
Daily Mail

Tennessee governor invites private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country'

The governor of Tennessee has invited a private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country.'. Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, said that Hillsdale College, whose base is in Michigan, could open the schools using public funds, including...
EDUCATION
Virginia Mercury

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Washington state school district will encourage teachers to consider students' race when dishing out punishments: Critics say new policy will result in harsher punishments for white students

A school district in Washington state has passed a new policy that critics say encourages administrators to factor in race when disciplining students. The Clover Park School District board approved the new policy on a 3-2 vote on March 14, over the objections of board members who expressed concerns that it was ill-conceived.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

California delays COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until 2023

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration announced Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren will not happen until at least the summer of next year. In 2021, the Golden State was the first to announce that it would require all school-aged children to receive the vaccine. The mandate would allow exemptions for medical reasons and personal beliefs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shropshire Star

Germany votes to end most coronavirus restrictions despite surge in cases

The Bundestag vote means the need for face masks in most places, not including public transport, will end on Sunday. Lawmakers voted on Friday to abolish most of Germany’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions despite a surge in cases with almost 300,000 new daily cases. The Bundestag passed an amendment to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Advance

Sen. Theis’ invocation claiming kids are ‘under attack’ from ‘forces’ prompts walkouts

At least two state senators walked out of session Wednesday in protest of an invocation given by state Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton), which appeared to reference Republicans’ national push to crack down on teachings and books that reference LGBTQ+ issues and America’s history of white supremacy. “Dear Lord, across the country we’re seeing in the […] The post Sen. Theis’ invocation claiming kids are ‘under attack’ from ‘forces’ prompts walkouts  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Talk of racism, sexuality in schools deeply divides Americans, poll finds

Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality, according to a new poll released as Republicans across the country aim to make parental involvement in education a central campaign theme this election year. Overall, Americans lean slightly toward expanding —...
SOCIETY
BBC

Troubles teaching lacking in NI schools, study finds

A lack of teaching about the NI conflict in schools leaves "partisan narratives unchallenged and wider society unchanged". That is according to a paper from the Ulster University (UU) School of Education on citizenship education. It said a failure to teach children about the Troubles and political conflict "leaves the...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy