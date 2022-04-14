ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Wells Fargo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.67 billion.

The bank, based in San Francisco, said it had earnings of 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $18.55 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.59 billion, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFC

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher amid a rise in yields. The recent Fed remarks indicating the Fed sees inflation as too high and will work to curb further inflation has also...
STOCKS
pymnts

Wells Fargo Posts Declines in Revenue, Home Lending

Wells Fargo released its first-quarter earnings report Thursday (April 14), showing a decline in revenue — a 20% drop in profit from last year — and a 33% decline in home lending. “The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will take actions necessary to reduce inflation...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Snapshot#Interest Expense#San Francisco#Ap#Wfc#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Walmart CFO, Malouf Taps Two, Delta Apparel Names President

Click here to read the full article. Walmart Inc. named John Rainey as EVP and CFO, and Delta Apparel appointed Matt Miller as president of the Delta Group. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week AheadKohl's, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo MarketingWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Wells Fargo

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wells Fargo WFC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Rite Aid shares tank on Deutsche Bank downgrade

Rite Aid shares plunged on Thursday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the pharmacy retail chain and cut the stock's price target ahead of the release of its quarterly results next week. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. RAD RITE AID CORP. 7.34 +0.35 +5.01%. The big bank downgraded Rite Aid from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Traders Are Bullish On This Semiconductor Stock

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM Wednesday climbed almost 4%, ahead of its first-quarter earnings report. On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the stock traded more than three times its average daily volume on Wednesday. “The options market is implying a pretty sizable move of about 4.7%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for AGCO

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on AGCO AGCO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Citigroup Reduces Forecast For Potential Russia Losses

Citigroup Inc could lose as much as $3 billion from its Russia exposures, $2 billion less than previously forecast, the bank said on Thursday while reporting a nearly halving of its first-quarter profit. The bank said it had reduced its total exposure to Russia since December by $2 billion to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dow's board OKs $3 billion share buyback program, dividend

Dow Inc. DOW, +2.07% said late Wednesday its board has authorized a new $3 billion share buyback program and declared a dividend of 70 cents a share. The dividend is payable on June 10 to shareholders of record on May 31, the industrials company said. The share repurchase program does not have an expiration date and is in addition to Dow's current program, which has about $775 million of authorization remaining. Dow shares rose 0.8% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day up 1.4%.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

855K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy