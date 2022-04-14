Wells Fargo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.67 billion.

The bank, based in San Francisco, said it had earnings of 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $18.55 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.59 billion, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.77 billion.

