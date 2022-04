BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dogs have allergies too, you know. They have itchy eyes and skin and sneeze just like us. With some dogs it can be so severe they require a prescription, but most are just fine with an over-the-counter solution. There are a few types of medication that can be most beneficial depending on your dog’s situation.

