ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wheeler Yuta Reveals His Most Immediate AEW Goal

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheeler Yuta was the recent guest on AEW Unrestricted where he reflected on being brutally slapped by William Regal when he initially tried to join the Blackpool Combat Club. Yuta admitted that his reaction was a genuine one as it fired him up and spoke about the respect he has for...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes' wife could be coming to WWE

According to our colleagues at Fightful, while Brandi wasn't initially brought to the screen with her husband Cody Rhodes, she had "a lot of productive conversations" with several influential names over the Wrestlemania weekend. It has also been pointed out that Brandi is continuing to work on her unscripted content...
WWE
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Toni Storm Explains Why She Left WWE

Toni Storm made her AEW debut a few weeks ago and seems to have hit the ground running into a first feud with Jamie Hayter that will take place as a match in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Storm couldn't be more thrilled with how her return to wrestling felt, but at one point she seemed primed to be one of the next big stars in WWE after moving from NXT to SmackDown. Storm recently explained what prompted her to leave WWE in a new interview with Busted Open Radio, and it came down to several factors, including being apart from family and a realization that WWE might not be the place for her.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
William Regal
Person
Jon Moxley
wrestlinginc.com

Top Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

ROH World Champion & PROGRESS Unified World Champion Jonathan Gresham has reportedly signed with AEW. After weeks of speculation, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Gresham has signed an AEW contract that will also see him perform for ROH. Gresham will make his AEW TV debut at Battle...
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE SmackDown live results: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Last week, Roman Reigns promised to reveal his next plans after defeating Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Instead, he ordered The Usos to unify their SmackDown Tag Team titles with the Raw Tag Team titles. Shinsuke Nakamura then interrupted, but Reigns hugged him. It was all a distraction so Jimmy Uso could hit a superkick on Nakamura.
WORCESTER, MA
wrestlinginc.com

Dana Brooke Shows Off Wedding Dress Before WWE RAW Ceremony

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently took to social media to show off the white wedding gown she plans to wear for the upcoming nuptials with Reggie. WWE has announced a double wedding ceremony for Monday’s RAW. Besides Reggie and Brooke, Akira Tozawa and Tamina will also be tying the knot in a pair of kayfabe ceremonies. R-Truth will be the marriage officiant. Earlier this week on RAW, the two couples celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties, which featured appearances from Humberto and Angel of Los Lotharios, Nikki A.S.H and R-Truth. The two couples got engaged on the final RAW before WrestleMania 38.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booker T#Television#Combat#The Blackpool Combat Club#Nxt#Excalibur
wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Explains Jon Moxley’s Attire From Carmella And Corey Graves Wedding

Renee Paquette has explained a viral group photo from the recent wedding of Carmella and Corey Graves. As noted, Graves and Carmella tied the knot last Thursday in Florida, and several wrestlers were in attendance, including Paquette and her husband, Jon Moxley. Liv Morgan tweeted a group photo from the ceremony, that included Paquette, Moxley, Tamina Snuka, Sonya Deville, Bayley, Tyson Kidd, Natalya, and Happy Baron Corbin with his date.
CINCINNATI, OH
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: New Champion Crowned At AEW Battle Of The Belts II Tapings

Sammy Guevara is your new AEW TNT Champion. Tonight’s AEW Battle of The Belts II taping saw Guevara defeat Scorpio Sky in the opener to win the TNT Title. Guevara came out with Tay Conti and reportedly received significant boos from the crowd. The match saw interference from Ethan Page and Dan Lambert, which led to Conti getting involved. Conti’s involvement brought out Paige VanZant, who brawled with Conti at ringside. Guevara ended up winning the match after a low blow, which increased the heat from the crowd. This was described as a fun, strong bout.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE TV Next Week

Welcome back. Commentary is one of the most important parts of a wrestling show. The commentary team is there to tell you what is going on but also to guide fans in the direction the company is wanting. That is easier said than done and the right team is hard to put together. Next week is going to feature someone very familiar who is not around all that often anymore.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jay White Wants Match Against Top WWE Star

During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, NJPW superstar Jay White joined to talk about how he started to gain interest in wrestling. During the conversation, White revealed a cool story involving him winning free tickets to WrestleMania as a kid. The Switchblade detailed the situation and how it ultimately led to him regaining his love for professional wrestling.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Names WWE Legend He Wants In The Hall Of Fame

This week’s episode of DDP’s Snake Pit saw Jake Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page share stories about going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who was inducted in 2014, believes there are a number of personalities who have been inducted that shouldn’t have been. He also suggested that there should be a voting system.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Says Harvey Wippleman Is Responsible For Iconic Wrestling Word

There’s a certain pro wrestling figure that The Rock thinks about when he sees the throwback WWE Smackdown logo, and it’s 100% not who you’d expect. Responding to a WWE on Fox tweet asking who first came to mind when seeing the original Smackdown logo, The Rock revealed that it was none other than former WWE manager Harvey Wippleman. Furthermore, The Rock revealed Wippleman was the one who coined the word Smackdown.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Lince Dorado Asks To Be Removed From Match Featuring Marty Scurll

Last night, the lucha libre promotion The Crash announced the card for their May 13 show in Tijuana, which featured former WWE star Lince Dorado in a tag team match against the team of Marty Scurll and Travis Banks. A day later, Lince Dorado is looking to be removed from...
WWE
ClutchPoints

AEW Console Game: Everything we know so far about Yuke’s AEW Game

Ever since Yuke’s ended their collaboration with 2K Games, WWE 2K has never been the same. Yuke’s more arcadey flavor for their older wrestling games clashes with 2K’s more simulation-style direction. Hence, Yuke’s decided to work with AEW instead, giving wrestling fans hope that they’ll get to see Smackdown: Here Comes The Pain’s second coming on next-gen consoles. Yes, with the disgraced release of WWE 2K21, wrestling fans have turned their attention away from the WWE 2K franchise and on towards the upcoming Yuke’s AEW console game.
VIDEO GAMES
wrestlinginc.com

Lumberjack Match And More Set For WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey News

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Next Friday’s SmackDown will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match. This week’s SmackDown saw McIntyre face Zayn in a rematch from the previous week, which ended in a Count Out due to Zayn retreating through the crowd. Zayn did the same thing this week, but later ran into Adam Peace backstage, who said he will be unable to run next week because there will be Lumberjacks surrounding the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Cody Rhodes Wins WWE SmackDown Dark Main Event

The dark main event after Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA saw RAW Superstars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lock up. The match, described as about as good as their WrestleMania 38 bout, saw Rhodes get the pin to win after hitting three CrossRhodes in a row.
WWE
PWMania

Toni Storm Reveals Who She Would Like To See Join AEW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Toni Storm commented on who she would like to see join the AEW women’s division:. “Oh my god. Um, Tegan Nox [Nixon Newell], I would have to say, would be high up on that list. I think that would be someone who would really deserve an awesome spot like that.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

NXT 2.0 Stars To Be Featured On Future NXT UK Episodes

Several NXT 2.0 stars are getting the opportunity to showcase their skills to a new international audience. Ivy Nile, Lash Legend, and Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson) are currently in the United Kingdom to participate in some of the NXT UK tapings. The three upstarts are seen posing with the NXT...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy