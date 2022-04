Every Sunday, 5 to 7pm, KLAQ brings you the latest national rock releases & we shine the spotlight on rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: Q-Connected. This week we're going to hear two bands rocking El Paso at the Rockhouse on March 27th, Blind Channel & Kingdom Collapse; all part of the "Still Panicking" Tour also featuring Fire From the Gods, Above Snakes & From Ashes To New (and you can see the interview I did with Matt Brandyberry right HERE).

EL PASO, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO