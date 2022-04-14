ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Planting a Tree: One Small Step Anyone Can Take

By Craig Sterrett
Door County Pulse
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public demand for trees overwhelmed planners of the inaugural Big Plant tree-planting blitz last spring. As a result, communities, service clubs and Door County nature and environmental organizations have prepared to meet some of that demand this April and May, but they anticipate more people will want free trees than...

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Baileys Harbor, WI
Door County, WI
Society
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Gin Lee

Growing cherry trees from seed

Planting cherry pits /Growing cherry trees from seeds.Gin Lee. Planting cherry pits is a fun DIY project that anyone can do, and it's cool to watch the pits sprout and grow into cherry trees. Today, I will tell you how I took the seeds (pits) of some store-purchased cherries and planted them to grow cherry trees.
Bring Me The News

List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

After the seemingly never-ending winter, we're finally approaching spring planting season – and there's no shortage of major plant sales in the Twin Cities where green-fingered residents can stock up. Here's a look at some of the plant sales happening in the Twin Cities this spring. (This list will...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Planting#Native Plant#One Small Step#Volunteers#Big Plant#The Big Read#Door County Land Trust#The Land Trust
Calhoun County Journal

Straw Bale Gardening Class at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

It is time for third Thursday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. This month the topic is Straw Bale Gardening. This event will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00am. Join them for April’s Third Thursday program, Straw Bale Gardening, with Regional Extension Agent Eric Schavey! Straw bale gardening is a great way to grow herbs and vegetables, and can also be used to grow ornamental plants. It’s economical, easier on your back, and is great for people with mobility issues. Straw bales can make a great growing medium, and are basically raised beds that are much easier to build and manage. Straw bale gardening is a great alternative to container planting since you can just place the bales in an easily accessible location that gets six hours of sun per day in and then water them with a garden hose. Did I mention that you can place the bales on concrete or gravel? Yes! Anywhere!
ANNISTON, AL
The Guardian

No outdoor space? Why you don’t need a garden to garden

We’re a nation of gardeners, but, according to the Office for National Statistics, one in eight British households have no garden. If you live in one of these 3.3 million garden-less homes, but feel the need to get your hands muddy, there’s good news: you don’t need a garden to garden.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

15 Native Plants That Thrive in Clay Soil

Clay soil is not always a gardener's best friend. Clay is made of the finest soil particles, which bond easily together, trapping both water and essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. The plants that thrive there need to be tolerant of pooling water and able to grow on a minimum of nutrients. Fortunately, they are also good at breaking up clay soil and adding nutrients to it, so that you can eventually expand your pallet of plants. So don't let clay soil dissuade you from growing a beautiful garden.
GARDENING
KTEN.com

How Green is your Garden? Creating a Sustainable Landscape in Your Front Yard

Originally Posted On: https://bestadvicezone.com/how-green-is-your-garden-creating-a-sustainable-landscape-in-your-front-yard/. Almost 40 million Americans garden. If you’re among this population then you know the importance of preparing your garden in advance. Unfortunately, many people make the mistake of not preparing their lawns for the warm weather during the winter months. For starters, landscaping requires the...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
ZDNet

The 5 best seed delivery services: Start your garden

Growing a garden is a beautiful thing. It can be meditative, increase your physical activity, get you outdoors in the sun, and even provide you with homegrown food you can use in your dinner recipes. We know not everyone has a green thumb, but if you get the right seeds...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy