Thursday afternoon forecast | April 14, 2022

TONIGHT: Another sunny and picturesque day for the Ohio Valley this morning and early afternoon. Although, the sun will not last all day. Cloud cover is starting to increase across western and central Ohio with it moving into our region here shortly. The good news, it was seasonably warm for the region today as daytime highs were back in the mid to upper 60s. It just felt good to be outside! Hopefully you were able to take advantage of the sun and be outdoors today. The other noticeable feature about today has been the wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 PM this evening. Winds have blown from the southwest around 20-30 mph with gusts of 50s expected later on. I will keep an eye on this for you. Tonight, the skies will start to fill in with cloud cover with a few spotty pockets of mist around midnight. After midnight, a better chance to see scattered showers back in the forecast. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

