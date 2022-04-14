MN governor candidate Stanek hospitalized after crash (Update)

An Austin police officer who shot a man after a 24-hour standoff with law enforcement in December will not face charges. Officer Zachary Gast shot 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou on Christmas Eve following an incident that started the day before when Fiafonou was reported to be walking in traffic while wielding a machete. Fiafonou retreated to his apartment where he held police at bay for 24 hours. Fiafonou eventually left the residence and confronted officers with a knife. Gast fired seven rounds after Fiafonou ignored commands to drop the knife, stop or get on the ground. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem, whose office reviewed the case, said Tuesday the evidence collected doesn’t support criminal charges against Gast or any of the other officers involved in the shooting.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO