Minnesota State

MN governor candidate Stanek hospitalized after crash (Update)

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Rich Stanek has been released from the hospital after a Tuesday night car crash following a campaign event in Buffalo. A Minnesota State Patrol incident report says Stanek collided with a car going north on Highway 25...

knoxradio.com

KNOX News Radio

MN regulators may suspend sheriff after DWI crash

Minnesota regulators are considering suspending Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson in light of a drunken driving conviction. The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training began an investigation shortly after Hutchinson crashed his county-owned SUV near Alexandria on Dec. 8. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree misdemeanor drunken driving later...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
City
Buffalo, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Trail County crash leaves 2 injured

An early morning rollover accident in Traill County resulted in serious injuries to a 30-year old Mayville (ND) man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Skylar Robinson was heading east on Highway 18 around 2:15 a.m. when he lost control on a curve and entered the ditch. Authorities say Robinson was ejected from the car. He was airlifted to a Fargo Hospital. A 31-year old female passenger was transported to the Mayville Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KNOX News Radio

Tornado with 110 mph winds hits southeast MN town

While North Dakota and northwest Minnesota were dealing with a winter storm… a small town in southeast Minnesota was hit with a tornado Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says a tornado with winds of more than 110 mph took the roofs off houses, destroyed grain bins, snapped power lines and lifted a house off its foundation in Taopi, MN, southeast of Austin.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Man accused in Pelican Rapids shooting at large

Police say a man suspected in a shooting over the weekend in northwestern Minnesota remains at large. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Pelican Rapids. The suspect, 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane, was seen leaving the area in a 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup. He...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Man found dead outdoors in Watford City

Watford City Police say a deceased male was found outdoors just north of the city on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the 300 block of 25th Avenue Northeast on a report of a deceased male on the ground outside. Officers arrived and found the body of a 60-year-old man.
WATFORD CITY, ND
KNOX News Radio

MN police officer won’t be charged in fatal shooting

An Austin police officer who shot a man after a 24-hour standoff with law enforcement in December will not face charges. Officer Zachary Gast shot 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou on Christmas Eve following an incident that started the day before when Fiafonou was reported to be walking in traffic while wielding a machete. Fiafonou retreated to his apartment where he held police at bay for 24 hours. Fiafonou eventually left the residence and confronted officers with a knife. Gast fired seven rounds after Fiafonou ignored commands to drop the knife, stop or get on the ground. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem, whose office reviewed the case, said Tuesday the evidence collected doesn’t support criminal charges against Gast or any of the other officers involved in the shooting.
AUSTIN, TX
KNOX News Radio

ND Democrats short of candidates for Legislature

North Dakota Democrats lack candidates for 15 state House seats and three seats in the state Senate. Secretary of state filings show Republicans were unable to recruit candidates for a House seat and Senate seat in the state’s biggest city of Fargo. Late Monday was the deadline for candidates to file with the state secretary of state’s office for the June primary election. The flurry of last-minute filings delayed the review of candidates’ petitions for about two days. North Dakota has 47 legislative districts. Republicans already hold 80 House seats to Democrats’ 14, and have a 40-7 edge in the Senate.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

GFPD responds to rash of accidents

It’s been a slippery commute for drivers in Grand Forks this morning. Grand Forks Police have responded to over a dozen fender-bender type accidents due to slick roads. Most of the crashes have occurred on arterial streets including Washington…DeMers…and Columbia Road. No reports of any serious injuries.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

ND Democrats, Republicans submit last-minute candidate filings

North Dakota Democrats made eleventh-hour filings to fill gaps in the June primary but still lacked candidates for one statewide office and several House and Senate slots in some legislative districts. Late Monday was the deadline for candidates to file with the state secretary of state’s office for the election....
POLITICS
KNOX News Radio

Roseville officer injured in shootout released from hospital

A suburban Minneapolis officer who was seriously injured when a gunman fired more than 100 rounds in a shootout with police has been released from the hospital. Officer Ryan Duxbury was greeted by a line of squad cars and applauding officers from Roseville and other local departments as he emerged from Regions Hospital Friday in a wheelchair. Duxbury required surgery to remove a bullet from his neck after he was shot by 53-year-old Jesse Werling in a residential Roseville neighborhood on Tuesday. Werling, who moved around the wooded area and continued to shoot at officers and houses after Duxbury was injured, was eventually shot by police and later died. Werling was known to police because of previous mental health-related calls.
ROSEVILLE, MN

