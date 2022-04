TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state of Kansas does the second most controlled burning in the country behind number one Florida. Burning season is now in full swing across the sunflower state as long as the weather cooperates. When the weather did cooperate Monday morning, the Mission Township Fire Department wasted no time in beginning a controlled burn at the Lake Sherwood dam and later the Lake Quivao dam.

