INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 6-2) was snowed out at St. Paul (Twins). The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader May 25. Next: Friday at St. Paul (Twins), 7:37 p.m. ALTOONA (Double-A, 2-4) gave up three runs in the seventh and lost to Richmond (Giants), 5-4. RHP JC Flowers (0-1, 9.00) gave up three runs on four hits, including a two-run homer, to take the loss. LF Lolo Sanchez (.353) went 1 for 4 with a two-run homer. SS Andres Alvarez (.286) went 1 for 3 with a solo shot. RF Connor Scott (.538) went 2 for 3 with a double.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO