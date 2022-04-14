ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Hall, VA

Jerry Alfred Ruhlen

Smith Mountain Eagle
 2 days ago

Jerry Alfred Ruhlen of Union Hall, Virginia, passed into God’s eternal care on April 4, 2022. With him at his bedside were his wife and two daughters. Jerry was born in Allen County Ohio on June 30, 1935 to Margaret Klingler Ruhlen and George A. Ruhlen, the second oldest of 4...

www.smithmountaineagle.com

