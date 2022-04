An afternoon affair is on tap for the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden as they eye first-place in the Metro Division. Standing in their way are the Detroit Red Wings, who are coming off a 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes to keep the Rangers within two points of the division lead. The Canes will be facing league-leading Colorado as the Avalanche fight to win the Presidents Trophy as the NHL’s best team in the regular season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO