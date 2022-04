We will get our first look at the 2022 Ohio State Buckeyes football team on Saturday when they take the field at Ohio Stadium for their annual Spring Game. The Buckeyes will get C.J. Stroud back as starting quarterback as they look to improve over last year’s 11-2 record and a Rose Bowl win. Ryan Day will be in his fourth year as head coach as he looks to propel Stroud.

