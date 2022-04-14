ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Yemeni couple enjoying new lease of life in Rwanda

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjFFO_0f9LYalt00

A Yemeni couple who left their home country amid civil war have told how they have been given a new lease of life in Rwanda.

Planning consultant Burhan Almerdas, 37, left the war-torn nation in 2014 along with his dentist wife Sanaa , 39, in search of a better life.

The pair tried living in Kenya , Jordan , Malaysia and Chad , but said they came up against difficulties in setting up a home and satisfying immigration requirements.

Eventually they settled on Rwanda, where they have been able to launch their business, the Mocha Cafe, in the capital city Kigali.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGMWy_0f9LYalt00

Mr Almerdas, who praised the welcoming nature of Rwandans and the ease with which they were able to pursue their business plan and seek out opportunities, is now employing several locals who he said are earning monthly wages of between 100-200 US dollars, depending on their skills and experience.

Speaking to reporters from his coffee shop on Thursday, he said of Rwanda: “They are welcoming, most of the places have been before they look at us like ‘you are from the war countries, we don’t trust you’ so you don’t always feel comfortable.

“But here I feel like if people are willing to work hard and do something, they respect that, they don’t look at your nationality, where you came from, they just look at what you want to do actually.”

Asked his thoughts on the UK government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda to rebuild their lives, he said: “If they want to work hard, if they want to get a chance, they will get it here.”

On whether he would encourage friends and others seeking to rebuild their lives to move to the country, he said “oh yes, there are opportunities”, describing it as “super clean and super safe” with “good weather”.

“Out of all the countries we have been, we have a better life here”, he added.

The pair said it was “very easy” to obtain a licence to set up their business and arrange visas with immigration, which were granted for two years after an initial temporary period of a few months and have since been renewed for further two years.

Mr Almerdas said he would like to return to Yemen to visit family one day but is enjoying his new life in Rwanda so much that he is considering living there indefinitely.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Asylum seekers to be taken to hostel in Rwandan capital

Hope House is currently being used as accommodation for tourists. Plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda from the UK are anticipated to initially see people taken to a hostel in the capital city for processing. Hope House, a hostel in Nyabugogo, the Gasabo district of Kigali, is currently being...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Lease Of Life#Yemeni#The Mocha Cafe#Rwandans
The Independent

‘Awful’ Rwanda plan condemned by peer and former child refugee who says it’s ‘unlikely’ to happen

Legal challenges will prevent the government from sending a single refugee to Rwanda, a Labour peer and former child refugee has predicted.Alf Dubs, brought to Britain from Czechoslovakia on a Kindertransport train in 1939, said he felt it “unlikely” the £120m scheme to offshore asylum processing in the east African country would ever get off the ground.He also suggested the plans – announced by Boris Johnson and home secretary Priti Patel this week – would breach the Geneva Convention, and that he expected them to be widely opposed in the House of Lords.“As soon as they try and remove...
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

Surgeon who fled to UK as child slams Government's plan to send refugees to Rwanda

A Shropshire doctor who fled to the UK as a refugee has slammed Government plans to send asylum seekers 4,000 miles to Rwanda. Waheed Arian’s earliest memories are of bombs and he fled war-torn Afghanistan as a teenager to start a new life in the UK. He is now a surgeon with the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
US News and World Report

At Least 12 Migrants, Most of Them Syrians, Drown off Tunisia in Shipwreck

TUNIS (Reuters) -At least 12 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy on Friday, a civil protection official told Reuters. The official added that the 12 bodies that were recovered off the coast of Nabeul were mostly of Syrian migrants. A search was still under way.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rwanda to take asylum seekers from UK for processing under Government plans

The Government will announce multi-million pound plans for asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats to be flown for processing to Rwanda.Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to sign a deal with the East African nation during a visit on Thursday, with people seeking sanctuary in the UK to be sent more than 4,000 miles.Some of those who make the perilous crossing of the Channel, as well as by other means deemed “illegal” by the Government, would be sent to Rwanda while their claims are assessed “offshore”.An initial £120 million is expected to be given to the Rwandan...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Rwanda migrants plan ‘cannot stand up to judgment of God’, says archbishop

The Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda cannot stand up to the judgment of God, the head of the Church of England has said.Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is set to make a stark intervention on the Government’s immigration plans in his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral on Sunday.He is expected to say measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel this week “cannot carry the weight of our national responsibility as a country formed by Christian values”.He will say this is “because sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Asylum seekers sent to Rwanda for processing will stay in ‘Hope House’ hostel

Asylum seekers sent to Rwanda for processing as part of a new plan announced this morning by the Home Office will stay in a hostel in the country’s capital called “Hope House”. It is understood the Rwandan government will initially be paid £120m under the deal, which will be funded by the British taxpayer.Part of this funding will go towards housing asylum seekers in Hope House, located in Nyabugogo, the Gasabo district of Kigali. On Thursday, the media were taken to the building.Following a visit to Hope House, home secretary Priti Patel said in a press conference that the hostels...
WORLD
The Independent

Archbishop criticises Rwanda policy as senior civil servant’s concerns published

The Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda would not stand up to the scrutiny of God, the head of the Church of England has said, as it was confirmed the Home Office’s most senior civil servant has concerns about the value for money of the scheme.An exchange of letters published by the Home Office on Saturday night showed the department’s Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft warning Home Secretary Priti Patel that although it was “regular, proper and feasible for this policy to proceed”, there was “uncertainty surrounding the value for money of the proposal”.But issuing a rare ministerial direction compelling...
WORLD
The Independent

Sending migrants to Rwanda will save UK money in the long term, says minister

Sending migrants to Rwanda will save Britain money in the “longer term”, a minister has argued, despite critics describing the costs involved as “eye-watering”.Under a scheme designed to crack down on migrants landing on British shores after crossing the Channel in small boats, the UK intends to provide those deemed to have arrived unlawfully with a one-way ticket to Rwanda.Tom Pursglove, a minister at the Home Office and Ministry of Justice, said the aim was to allow transferred migrants to embark on “fully prosperous” lives in the central African country while simultaneously crushing the “cruel” business model of human traffickers.The...
WORLD
BBC

UK to give asylum seekers one-way ticket to Rwanda

Some asylum seekers who arrive in the UK on small boats across the Channel will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda, under new government plans. Home Secretary Priti Patel is in the African nation to agree a £120m trial involving mostly single men arriving in Britain on boats or lorries.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Government’s Rwanda plan may breach Geneva conventions on refugees, says peer

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda for processing may breach the Geneva conventions, a peer has suggested.Former child refugee and Labour peer Alf Dubs said ministers would face opposition in the Lords over the plan unveiled by Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.In an interview with The Guardian, Lord Dubs said the Government was attempting to “ride roughshod” over international agreements.He said: “I think it’s a way of getting rid of people the Government doesn’t want, dumping them in a distant African country, and they’ll have no chance of getting out of there...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy